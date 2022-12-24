 
New COVID-19 variant in China puts Pakistan at risk: NCOC

Pedestrians in a market wearing masks amid rising COVID-19 cases in Pakistan - 2021 — AFP
  • NCOC readies itself to deal with new COVID variant.
  • Officials say Pakistan is fully prepared to control it.
  • Say there is low risk as people have gotten vaccinated. 

The new coronavirus variant spreading in China is a threat to Pakistan after the Chinese authorities decided to dismantle its "zero-COVID" regime, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday. 

As per the NCOC, there is a risk that the new variant may enter Pakistan after China decided to lift the lockdown and travel restrictions. 

The Omicron variant is surging in China weeks after an abrupt shift in policies, loosening its rules to curb the increasing COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began three years ago after the protests broke out against the tough restrictions.

The NCOC officials said that Pakistan is fully prepared to control the new variant. They said that the country has dealt with the COVID variants in the past in a timely manner. 

"There is a low risk due to the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the vaccination of 90% of the eligible population in Pakistan has been completed."

The officials also said that about 95% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. 

COVID stats 

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH) data, about 4,403 people have gotten themselves tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people have tested positive for the virus, making the positivity rate at 0.30%. 

One death has been reported while 17 patients are in critical care. 

On December 9, Pakistan reported another death due to the virus. 

— Additional input from Reuters.

