 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition
Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition 

The Beckham family got into Christmas spirit as they dropped a glimpse into their family’s fun holiday treats preparing competition.

Ahead of the holiday celebrations, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have retreated to their country home in the Cotswolds.

The adorable pair has been spending their time taking part in fun festive activities including gingerbread house baking competition.

The 47-year-old football star, his wife, 48, and their youngest daughter Harper, 11, competed to decorate the best gingerbread house.

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

The Spice Girl star also shared videos of the fun process and results with their followers on Instagram, giving a glimpse at David’s work, which he called "simple" creation.

"Simplicity wins, every time," David told Victoria, before she joked, "David seems to be eating more than…"

Of Harper's house, she then remarked: "Here's Harper's, which looks amazing."

Harper's house was a declared winner, decorated with colourful sprinkles and lots of Drumstick Squashies.

"Mine is amazing," she reassured her mother in the clip, before describing her mother's as "very simple."

Victoria, again addressed her followers, saying that Harper was "very confident" her house would outdo David's.

"Now, I am very confident that my gingerbread house is going to be better than David's. Harper's will be better than both of them," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas
Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column

Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column
Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’
Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases

Netflix: Here's the list of December last week releases
Christine McGuinness wants a low-key Christmas celebration after split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness wants a low-key Christmas celebration after split from Paddy
Jennifer Lopez making marriage with chain smoker Ben Affleck work: ‘It’s tough’

Jennifer Lopez making marriage with chain smoker Ben Affleck work: ‘It’s tough’
King Charles to carry on Queen’s ‘tradition’ on Christmas, announces Royal Family

King Charles to carry on Queen’s ‘tradition’ on Christmas, announces Royal Family
Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy romantic holiday ahead of Christmas

Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy romantic holiday ahead of Christmas

King Charles relaxed as Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan on same page for one crucial point

King Charles relaxed as Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan on same page for one crucial point
Shakira, Gerard Pique face new challenge with kids’ custody agreement

Shakira, Gerard Pique face new challenge with kids’ custody agreement