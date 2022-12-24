Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

King Charles III is all set to make his first Christmas speech as a monarch and an image of the recording has already been released.

The photo shows the king wearing a royal blue suit as he records his inaugural festive address which will be broadcasted on Christmas Day.

As noted by Huff Post, there’s a key difference between the photo of Charles’ speech and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas broadcast.

In recent years, the Queen delivered the speech while sitting at her desk which is in contrast to Charles’ photo where he’s seen addressing the nation while standing.

Meanwhile, the official account of the royal family has also announced the broadcast. “Tomorrow The King’s first Christmas Broadcast as Monarch will be available to watch from 3 pm GMT on our YouTube channel (link in bio),” the social media post announced.

“The tradition dates back to His Majesty’s Great-Grandfather King George V, who used the then relatively untried medium of radio to make his first Christmas Broadcast from Sandringham in 1932, with words drafted by Rudyard Kipling,” the caption stated.