 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on Saturday Night Live
Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Ferrell talked about his days on the show Saturday Night Live and talked about his preference for taking up smaller roles during his time on the show, as reported by Fox News.

Will shared that Saturday Night Live was his favourite show and he had an amazing experience being on the show. He added that he didn't care about the role he was offered and he loved being part of an ensemble cast no matter if he was given a smaller role.

Will said, "I loved being on Saturday Night Live, because it was my favourite show, but also being a part of an ensemble I just loved it, and I made a point to tell the writers, ‘I don’t care, cast me in a super-small part,' because some cast members took offence to that."

He added, "I just made a point to say, ‘I'll deliver a pizza in a scene, you know, if you need someone' just cuz it's supportive, but it's also just an opportunity to potentially get a laugh."

Will Ferrell spent seven years on Saturday Night Live after joining the cast in 1995.

More From Entertainment:

Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out
Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post

Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post
Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare

Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare
Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper

Chris Pratt gets into an online feud with a beekeeper
Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey’s co-writer denounces the singer over song All I Want For Christmas Is You
Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump

Kaley Cuoco shares picture of boyfriend Tom Pelphrey kissing her baby bump
Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood

Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood
Avatar 3 to release in 2024

Avatar 3 to release in 2024
King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have plans to put a bridle on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'
Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours