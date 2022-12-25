Meghan Markle says King Charles is very charming

The royal family was largely spared in the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.

According to the media reports, although the senior members of the royal family did not watch the documentary, they were briefed about its content by royal aides. No royal family member objected to the first three episodes.

The fourth episode of the documentary covers the wedding of Meghan and Harry, their first official foreign visit to Australia, the birth of Archie and their visit to South Africa.

In the begining of the fourth episode, Meghan Markle praises King Charles for walking her down the aisle.

Speaking about her wedding day, she says, "Harry's dad is very charming. And I said to him like. I have lost my dad in this. So, him as my father-in-law, was importment to me. So I asked him to walks me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment I could also see Harry.