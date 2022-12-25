Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Prince Harry uses Princess Dianas clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

In the Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary, Duchess' friend Lucy Fraser said the couple's visit to Australia was the turning point in their life.

She said Meghan and Harry were so popular with the public. "The internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that, she said referring to Meghan's work and speeches.

In the fourth episode of the documentary, Prince Harry says, The issue is when someone is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better then the person who is born to do this. That upsets people, it shifts the balance. because your had been led to believe that the only way your charities can succeed and the only way your reputation can be grown or improved is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers."

In the episode, Harry and Meghan say they were invited to the breakfast at the Buckingham Palace and Meghan was on the front page of The Telegraph that morning. "She said 'it was not my fault' and I said, "my mum felt the same way.

A clip of Diana's inteviwed is played then where she is asked whether  she was flattered by the media attention.

Diana answers, "No.not particularly, with media attention came a lot of jealousy.A great deal of complications arose because of that."

