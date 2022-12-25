 
Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch

Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch

Joe Lycett knows precisely how to make you smile this Christmas, as the comedian hilariously recreated Catherine Zeta-Jones's Instagram video.

As per The Independent, last week, the 53-year-old posted a clip on social media that led fans to wonder if she'd "had a glass or two of sherry."

The Mask of Zorro star was shaking her head and singing in the video, "It's Christmas time, and I've got my karaoke out. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Next to the Gretsch and keyboard. Oh yeah, I'm ready. Bring it on, Santa."


After the video, the 34-year-old comedian shared his take on Zeta-Jones's clip by imitating her hair with a towel on his head.

"It's Christmas time, and I've got my cushion with Nicolas Cage on. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Statue of Theresa May and keyboard. Oh yeah, I'm ready. Bring it on, Santa."

"Who wore it best?" Lycett captioned the video.

Earlier, Lycett also did a Catherine Zeta-Jones salad video with a hilarious impression

Lycett landed in hot waters after he protested David Beckham's partnership with the 2022 Qatar World Cup by shredding £10,000.

