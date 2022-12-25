Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in red ensemble as she steps outside on Christmas Eve

Jennifer Lopez gets into Christmas festive spirit as she stepped out for last-minute holiday shopping with her mother and sister in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The Selena star, 53, dropped jaws as she donned a vibrant red ensemble on her latest outing in town. J. Lo’s stunning look featured a comfortable pair of pants and a jacket.

Jennifer paired the glam outfit with a plain white T-shirt with a deep, low V-cut into the waist. She additionally rocked a patterned, red puffer jacket for a stylish edge, perfect for the wintry season.

The Marry me star added red sunglasses to coincide with the color scheme of her festive outfit and with a glamorous pair of large, silver-hooped earrings along with silver-chained necklaces.

Jennifer spent quality time with her family during the holiday weekend. She also purchased a few gifts for her loved ones.

J. Lo’s mother and sister also color-coordinated with the singer, and donned red-colored shirts as they celebrate the holiday weekend together.

A source close to Jennifer revealed that the Hustlers star wanted the holiday, “to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with husband Ben Affleck.”

“They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family,” the insider revealed, adding, “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”

Jennifer shares twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, with her ex, Marc Anthony, and became stepmother to Affleck’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.