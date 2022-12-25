 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Kelsey Parker is spending her first Christmas without her late husband Tom.

Kelsey, 32, and her family faced heartache as her The Wanted singer husband, Tom, died aged 33 in March this year following a brave battle with a brain tumour.

Widow Kelsey, who shares two children with her late husband, has been incredibly open about her grief following Tom's passing.

Kelsey shared a throwback photo of herself with her husband kissing her on the cheek while the couple stood in front of a Christmas tree alongside their children Aurelia, two, and one-year-old Bodhi.

In the caption, she revealed how she was struggling with the "little things" during the festive season.

She wrote: "The littlest things that I didn’t really think of before now feel so huge.

"Going food shopping - no need to buy your Christmas favourites this year. Setting places at the table. Writing gift tags just from mummy."

Kelsey added: "I’ve been putting Christmas off because honestly I’ve been dreading it.

"But it’s for the kids, they’ve always been my reason to get up each day and find the positives, and never has that been more true than this week.

"There’ll be empty chairs tomorrow and tears, but there’ll also be smiles, laughter and dancing - just as you would’ve had it."

Kelsey then ended her honest caption with: "#PositiveParkersForever".


