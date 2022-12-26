Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a stylish appearance as they headed out to celebrate Christmas Eve at Nobu in Malibu.

The 36-year-old actress looked nothing short of a vision in winter white, donning a furry coat, with a sheer top and cream pants.

Her long raven locks were styled in loose waves. The Taurus star's makeup boasted a smoky eye and a bright red lip.

The outing comes after the couple were seen shepherding Megan's three kids from her marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green around Malibu for some holiday shopping.

The Wild Boy singer turned up the heat with MGK, 32, rocking a coordinated animal print shirt and pants.

The Emo Girl artist brushed his shoulder-length blonde hair back.

Megan just landed a role in the upcoming thriller Subservience, with Michele Morrone.

The Scream Award winner will portray a domestic SIM purchased by a struggling father to help care for their house. Everything is going well until the AI being gains awareness and turns deadly.

She will travel to Bulgaria for the shoot, which is set to begin on January 7.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is ending the year on a high note. Spotify reported his music has been streamed one-point-seven billion times by nearly 60 million listeners around the world.

Sharing the good news on social media, the I Think I'm OKAY artist wrote, 'GRATEFUL // UNDERRATED // OVERHATED .’