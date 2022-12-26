Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate Christmas with little ‘hike & meditation’

Britney Spears celebrated first Christmas after marriage with Sam Asghari as the couple went for a hike amid rumours that the popstar is in a mental health facility.

The Iranian-American model took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their outing on the holiday as the two were seen sharing an intimate moment.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker and her aspiring actor husband meditated on what appeared to be a gorgeous green field with mountains in the background.

“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way,” Asghari captioned the post. “My wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it.”

“Merry Britmas to you all from Samta & Britney,” the Hot Seat actor added.

Meanwhile, Spears’ fans are speculating wild rumours about the Princess of Pop as they say that she is being kept in a mental asylum.

Other rumours about the singer on social media are that she has passed away as she hasn’t been spotted in a public place for a long period of time.

Some fans even believe that Spears’ social media accounts are being controlled by other people as she keeps sharing repeated content or explicit images.