Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids

Nick Cannon does not want to have dad guilt any more.

While volunteering at the L.A. Mission on Friday, December 23, the 42-year-old TV show host told TMZ that he would be doing his best to ensure that all of his nearly-dozen kids felt the love this Christmas.

“Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told the outlet. After being asked if he would be seeing all of his children, Nick — who was accompanied by Brittany Bell, 35, and two of their three kids, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen — Nick doubled down and said, “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”

Previously, Cannon admitted having ‘dad guilt’ during a candid interview on Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," said Cannon during the show. “One ’cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin.”

The musician and TV host talked about loving fatherhood to People in May 2022, “Every day I just wake up excited as a father. I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

Cannon has welcomed 11 children since 2011 with another one on the way.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, per People.

