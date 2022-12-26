 
Royal Family gave ‘frosty’ reception to Princess Diana, claims coloumnist

Royal Family didn’t always give good reception to Princess Diana as the then princess of Wales felt ‘uneasy’ at the gatherings, a columnist claimed.

Richard Kay, who was also a friend of Diana, said that the mother of two “did join the family at Sandringham on Christmas Eve, stayed overnight and went with everyone to church.”

“But she didn’t stay for lunch. Instead, she went home alone to Kensington Palace and spent the rest of the day there before flying to Washington to stay with friends,” he wrote in his piece for Daily Mail in 2015.

“The same thing happened in 1994, but Diana felt she was given a ‘frosty’ reception by the other royals,” the journalist recalled. “Diana didn’t feel welcome at all. She could see how her being there just made everyone so tense and uneasy. She’d joined them for the sake of the boys, but it wasn’t really working.”

