'Avatar': James Cameron takes veiled jab at 'superhero films'

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron came for the superhero films again in a new interview.

During an interview with TheWrap, the Oscar winner revealed his film's success to relatability, unlike superhero films, where the problems don't include "going up against some guy that's trying to conquer the galaxy."

"They have real problems. And I'm not dissing superhero movies," Cameron added.

However, the Titanic filmmaker quickly added, "I love 'em, they're our modern myths and legends, they're the Greek gods fighting. We love all of that stuff, but that's not the movie I wanted to make."

Previously, the 68-year-old also seemingly dissed superhero films, saying to The New York Times that he wanted to "do the thing that other people aren't doing" in their films before referring to DC and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

"When I look at these big, spectacular films — I'm looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college," he said.

"They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it, and I think that's not the way to make movies."