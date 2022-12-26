 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Prince Harry wants to 'closely tie his brand' to Princess Diana

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Prince Harry 'intentionally' mentioned his mother Princess Diana multiple times during the Netflix docu-series, claimed a PR and reputation management expert.

Eric Schiffer told Express.co.uk: "This is a giant rebrand for Harry of himself as the modern version of Princess Diana."

The expert, however, sees few chances of Harry "coming close" to his mother's popularity around the world. 

Eric said: "There was an intentionality to more closely tie his brand to hers throughout the Netflix show. And it was strategic. But there's no chance that he can pull that off."

He said: "The reason Harry is now pivoting to Diana and rebranding himself in that nature is, I think, also in anticipation that there will be a further stripping of any kind of titles or other ties to the Palace over time.

"And so by hanging on to that and reinforcing the DNA, he benefits from that same catapult out that Diana did and creates his own, you know, the kingdom of celebrity in the minds of the public outside of Britain."

Eric continued: “It's going to be a challenge for him, it's going to require a lot of reinforcement to connect the dots in a way that's credible. But that's where we're going." 

