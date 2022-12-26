Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message

 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles first Christmas Day message as monarch has received millions of hearts and thousands of comments within 24 hours.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the video message of the monarch on official Instagram handle.

King Charles, in his first Christmas message, said, “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

In Christmas broadcast, King Charles reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others.

Over 1.8 million people reacted to the video by pressing the heart button.

