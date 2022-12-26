 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a horrendous event in B-town. 

The young actor reportedly attempted suicide one fine day and left the entire industry in shock. Recently, a revelation has been made by the mortuary staff that his death was not suicide, but a murder.

In a recent interview, a mortuary worker named Roopkumar Shah said that the body’s post-mortem should have been videographed because his body has ‘beating marks’ and ‘injury marks’.

In interview with TV9 Marathi, he said, “After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

He further added, “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it."

Sushant’s lawyer reacting to the revelation said, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. 

