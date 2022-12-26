 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Holly Willoughby was spotted wearing a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she enjoyed a relaxed Christmas Day this year with some bubbly and sweet treats.

The presenter, 41, shared a picture on Instagram while wishing her 8.1M followers a Merry Christmas.

Holly had her bright blonde locks pulled into an updo while snapping a smiley selfie on a festive day.

'Ya Filthy animals… Merry Christmas,' penned the star while sharing the picture.

Despite enjoying the relaxed day, she was spotted on TV screens earlier in the day during This Morning's Christmas special episode, which was pre-recorded. 


More From Entertainment:

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham
Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood