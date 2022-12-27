 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a very festive celebration with all his children, including his new little addition to the family.

The rapper, who welcomed his youngest child, Love, earlier this month, posed with her and the rest of his six kids, excluding his son Justin Dior, 28, as they wore matching green and red striped pyjamas and Santa hats for Christmas, in the new photo shared via Instagram.

Little Love, who was facing toward her dad while in his arms, wore her own green onesie, which had a print of Santa Clauses on it.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE [heart emoji],” he captioned the post, which was shared on December 25, 2022.

The post comes two weeks after the rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter regarding the arrival of his daughter on Twitter. Although Diddy didn’t initially announce who the mother of Love was, fans were speculating if it was rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, since Combs is dating her.

However, there were no signs that Brownlee was expecting. Although, the little one’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ later that same week, revealed that Love was born in October and her mom is cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

The City Girls rapper further clarified n an episode of her Caresha, Please podcast Thursday that she was not surprised by her partner’s expanding family. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise,” Brownlee, 28, told guest G Herbo. “I think communication is key … when you’re dealing with somebody.”

She and Combs sparked romance rumours in 2021 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until June of the following year, per Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series
Brooklyn Beckham gives sweet tribute to dad David Beckham on Christmas

Brooklyn Beckham gives sweet tribute to dad David Beckham on Christmas

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be 'full of filler', claims insider

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be 'full of filler', claims insider
Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’

Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’
Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally
Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash

Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash
List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023
James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled

James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled