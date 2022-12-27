Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a very festive celebration with all his children, including his new little addition to the family.

The rapper, who welcomed his youngest child, Love, earlier this month, posed with her and the rest of his six kids, excluding his son Justin Dior, 28, as they wore matching green and red striped pyjamas and Santa hats for Christmas, in the new photo shared via Instagram.

Little Love, who was facing toward her dad while in his arms, wore her own green onesie, which had a print of Santa Clauses on it.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE [heart emoji],” he captioned the post, which was shared on December 25, 2022.

The post comes two weeks after the rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter regarding the arrival of his daughter on Twitter. Although Diddy didn’t initially announce who the mother of Love was, fans were speculating if it was rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, since Combs is dating her.

However, there were no signs that Brownlee was expecting. Although, the little one’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ later that same week, revealed that Love was born in October and her mom is cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

The City Girls rapper further clarified n an episode of her Caresha, Please podcast Thursday that she was not surprised by her partner’s expanding family. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise,” Brownlee, 28, told guest G Herbo. “I think communication is key … when you’re dealing with somebody.”

She and Combs sparked romance rumours in 2021 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until June of the following year, per Page Six.