Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash

Kim Kardashian finally addressed the backlash about Balenciaga’s controversial holiday campaign.

During her conversation on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old reality star shared her side of the story to explain why she didn’t initially speak out about the controversy.

"With the Balenciaga thing… everyone was like, 'Why aren't you speaking out? Why aren't you speaking out?' And I'm like, 'Wait. I'm not in this campaign,'" The Kardashians star said.

“'I don't know what's happening. Let me take a minute to like research this'," she added.

"And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts," she added.

The mother of four said that her statement about the campaign wasn’t enough for some people.

"But because I didn't say, '(expletive) you, Balenciaga. That's it,' people got mad at that," she explained on the podcast.

"So they're mad if I don't speak out. They're mad if I do speak out, and if I don't cancel."