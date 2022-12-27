 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

The Witcher: Henry Cavill set to have heroic sendoff in last season
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season

Henry Cavill is set to pass the sword as the British actor’s last season in the show approaches.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill and is set to give rich tribute to the character of Geralt of Rivia.

While the showrunner added he would have a “heroic sendoff” as the fantasy series will take over by Liam Hemsworth for season 4.

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

“Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

The Netflix show’s star was grateful for his time on the series and welcomed Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be 'full of filler', claims insider

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be 'full of filler', claims insider
Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’

Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’
Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally
Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash

Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash
List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023
James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled

James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled
'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title

'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares first look of new-born daughter in Christmas portrait
Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian gives rare glimpse at baby boy in Christmas snaps with daughter True