Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland with kids for New Year celebrations

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture from 'Gstaad' resort Switzerland

Ahead of the New Year, Kareena Kapoor along with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has reached to a holiday destination in Switzerland for the celebrations.

Due to the pandemic, the couple could not plan anything. But they finally got the chance to plan this vacation in Gstaad; a ski resort in Switzerland.

Excited Kareena dropped a picture from inside the resort and wrote: “Waited three years for you” followed by a heart and Switzerland flag emoji.

The family had an intimate Christmas celebration and missed out the grand get-together hosted by the Kapoor family. Now, the family is at her favourite holiday spot to welcome the New Year. This trip will also mark as Jehangir’s first maiden trip to this chic resort.

As per IndiaToday, Bebo also shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations through an Instagram reel. The caption on the video read: “The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar"¦ And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music... Merry Christmas everyone.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.