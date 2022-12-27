 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday
Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci has recently spoken up about Jenna Ortega’s performance in Netflix series Wednesday.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, Ricci opened up about Ortega’s role in the series, which was once played by 42-year-old actress herself.

However, this time, Ricci appeared as Ms Thornhill, who’s a teacher at Wednesday’s school, Nevermore Academy.

Reflecting on the series’ reboot, Ricci said, “I think it’s important to note that this new Wednesday is different.”

When questioned about the character decades after she played in this series, Ricci responded, “I don’t mind. I talk about her in almost every interview!”

She pointed out, “Today’s young people deserve to have their own version of Wednesday.”

Earlier, Ortega also revealed that she never discussed about the character with Ricci to ensure that her performance would not “rip off” Ricci.

“I think when Christina was on set, neither one of us said ‘Wednesday’ once to each other. I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing,” explained the You actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci also talked about dealing with “internalised misogyny” in the industry.

Ricci mentioned that women use derogatory words for each other, adding, “When people say to me, ‘Oh what’s up, B?’ I will say, ‘Unless you’re going to rape me or beat me, please don’t call me by a bad word.’”

Meanwhile, Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster
Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’
Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings
Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside
King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'

King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'
Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why

Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why
Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’

Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’
Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party