‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward 

Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Olivia Colman reflected on filming intimate scenes with on-screen lover Micheal Ward in the Empire of Light.

The Crown actor, 48, discussed the ‘embarrassing’ moment when she was reminded of their age gap.

Promoting their upcoming film, Olivia and Micheal appeared on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on New Year’s Eve.

Discussing her part in the film, the Fleabag actor recalled the moment when she discovered Micheal, 25, has a mother, who is five years younger than Olivia.

Olivia said, “There was one particular moment when I was astride Micheal in a compromising and slightly embarrassing situation and he said, ‘It’s my mum’s birthday today.’ When he said she was 43, I was like, ‘OK, stop talking!’”

Micheal, whose break-out role came in the 2018 crime drama Blue Story, said of working with Olivia, “It was an amazing experience. It was incredible just to share the same space. I learnt so much about being a real person – everyone had a real sense of humanity.”

“If Olivia had been rude I might have thought that’s how I need to be to reach a certain level of success but the fact she is so lovely showed me I can be a good person and still be successful,” he added.

Empire of Light will hit theatres on January 09, 2023.

