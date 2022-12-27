Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury

 
Molly-Mae Hague stepped outside for a Christmas stroll with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on Tuesday as their due date fast approaches.

They're expecting their first child, a baby girl, any day now.

The Love Island couple, both 23, cosied up together as they braved the chilly weather on their walk.

They both kept the cold at bay by bundling up in black padded coats, with Molly-Mae teaming hers with comfy black leggings.

Tommy sported black tracksuit bottoms and added matching trainers, while his girlfriend wore a pair of white ones.

The outing comes after Molly-Mae hosted Christmas for her family in the lavish, six-bedroom home that she and Tommy share, captioning: 'Hosted my first Christmas in our home…here’s to next year.'

