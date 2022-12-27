 
Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion took to Instagram and Twitter to wish her fans the best of health on the occasion of Christmas. This was Celine's first post since she revealed earlier this month that she suffers from the neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome, as reported by Fox News.

In her video message for Christmas, the Canadian singer spoke kind words for her followers in both English and French. Celine said, "Merry Christmas, everyone, Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

Celine earlier shared about her neurological illness, "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most."

Celine revealed her illness on December 8 which is defined as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord)" by the Cleveland Clinic. 

