Kate Hudson elaborates on the effects of cancel culture on young generation

Kate Hudson recently weighed in on cancel culture and explained how it affected younger generation.



In a latest interview with Independent, Hudson revealed that people should have “a deeper awareness” when it comes to “cancel” someone.

“People should hold accountable who do anything that’s sexist, misogynistic, or racist. We should call out the lack of diversity in companies. Or the lack of women on boards,” said the 43-year-old.

Elaborating on Kanye West’s incident, the Almost Famous star pointed out, “Kanye should be held accountable for his behaviour. Period.”

“We’re speaking a few days after West’s “White Lives Matter” T-shirt stunt at Paris Fashion Week, but before he started praising Hitler. “There are clear things that warrant, you know, ‘You’re cancelled, bye!’” stated the Bride Wars actress.

Reflecting on younger people, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared, “I don’t want kids to be scared to make art, or to say things. They need to take risks and speak their minds, because what they want to say could actually be really powerful. You can’t just cancel someone because they’ve made a little mistake.”

“My only thing with ‘cancel culture’ is that it scares the younger generation. They don’t know if what they’re about to say is going to be met negatively or positively, so they just choose to not say anything. I think we can make a little bit of room for the younger generation to find their way,” she added