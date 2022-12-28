 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew looked 'haunted' on King Charles Christmas walkabout

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Prince Andrew looked wary during the Royal Family walk at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Speaking to the Mirror,  body language expert Judi James said:  "Charles had walked with his brother away from the crowds in a gesture of loyalty at Andrew's first church service after the notorious BBC interview, but this time Andrew walked alone, alongside but outside the royal pack.

"His wide eyes and his ashen face made him look wary and haunted,” she added.

“His head was held high at times but there appeared to be no one stepping up from the chatty and tactile group of royals to join him or to include him, leaving him walking several paces outside the very upbeat, tactile groups with his hands stuffed into his pockets.

"Andrew might have managed a more inclusive look during the Queen's funeral when appearances were more formal and military but in an informal scenario like this, he was revealed to be more on the outside of the royal pack than inside.”

She continued: “His facial expression, with a rounded eye, suggested some torment, suggesting he might find it hard to see his public appearances as any form of PR event."

