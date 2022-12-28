 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Friend says royals were 'incredibly threatened' by Meghan's popularity' after her Australia tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Friend says royals were incredibly threatened by Meghans popularity after her Australia tour

In the Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary, Duchess' friend Lucy Fraser said the couple's visit to Australia was the turning point in their life.

She said Meghan and Harry were so popular with the public. "The internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that, she said referring to Meghan's work and speeches.

In the fourth episode of the documentary, Prince Harry says, The issue is when someone is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better then the person who is born to do this. That upsets people, it shifts the balance. because your had been led to believe that the only way your charities can succeed and the only way your reputation can be grown or improved is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers."

In the episode, Harry and Meghan say they were invited to the breakfast at the Buckingham Palace and Meghan was on the front page of The Telegraph that morning. "She said 'it was not my fault' and I said, "my mum felt the same way.

A clip of Diana's interview is played then where she is asked whether she was flattered by the media attention.

Diana answers, "No.not particularly, with media attention came a lot of jealousy.A great deal of complications arose because of that."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian obsessed with 'Mammals'

Kim Kardashian obsessed with 'Mammals'

Prince Andrew looked 'haunted' on King Charles Christmas walkabout

Prince Andrew looked 'haunted' on King Charles Christmas walkabout
'Narcissist' Meghan Markle 'irritating' expert with 'vanity': 'Ego has limits'

'Narcissist' Meghan Markle 'irritating' expert with 'vanity': 'Ego has limits'
Prince Harry, Meghan earned 'no reason' to be in King Charles speech: Diana aide

Prince Harry, Meghan earned 'no reason' to be in King Charles speech: Diana aide
Prince Harry ex 'knew relationship would not last' after Valentines Day 'blowup'

Prince Harry ex 'knew relationship would not last' after Valentines Day 'blowup'
Piers Morgan Twitter wiped after explosive Queen tweets from hacker

Piers Morgan Twitter wiped after explosive Queen tweets from hacker
Khloe Kardashian talks about 'tears she cried' in emotional year end post

Khloe Kardashian talks about 'tears she cried' in emotional year end post
Drew Barrymore 'numbed' divorce 'pain' by drowning in alcohol

Drew Barrymore 'numbed' divorce 'pain' by drowning in alcohol
'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together
King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures

King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures