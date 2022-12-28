 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Meghan says Archie was denied the childhood she wanted for her son

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Meghan says Archie was denied the childhood she wanted for her son

Meghan Markle said she did everything she could to make the royal family proud.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry", she said she wanted her son Archie to have cousins and a big family that she didn't have.

Megha Markle, who is held responsible by the British media for Harry's decision to leave the royal family, said, "When I look back at my own childhoodI.t was great. But I just remember feeling alone a lot."

The Duchess of Sussex added, "I just wanted these cousins and these people. I just wanted all of that. And I didn't have that big family."

She said, "So when I was pregnant with Archie I was just so excited that we are going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted. So I did just every thing I could to make them proud. And to really be a part of the family...And the bubble burst."

