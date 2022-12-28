 
William and Kate turn out to be real culprits behind Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life

During the three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex praised Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and King Charles.

Meghan talked about sitting next to late Prince Philip and chatted with  him without knowing she had his bad ear during a Christmas dinner. 

She was informed about Philip's bad hear by her husband but still she was happy she sat next to the Duke of Edinburgh and talked to him.

William and Kate turn out to be real culprits behind Harry and Meghans exit from royal life

She said King Charles (then Prince Of Wales) was charming and lauded him for walking her down the aisle on the day of her wedding.

Meghan Markle shared the details of her fist official tour on train with Queen Elizabeth and said she respected her and was delighted to have a grandmother figure.

She also revealed how the Queen pulled her blanket over her knees when they were travelling in a car during the royal visit.

Harry and Meghan did not praise Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the first three episodes of the documentary. Instead Harry went on to accuse William of betraying him by allowing his office to be misused for propaganda against other members of the family.

The royal couple then started opening up about what led to their departure from the UK in the fourth episode.

Looking at their interviews, it appears that they think Prince William and Kate Middleton had a major role in driving them out of the UK.

