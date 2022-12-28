Shah Rukh Khan wishes to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants to portray an older character with grey hair and beard

During an interview, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his bucket list, says he wants to do a film like Leon: The Profession.

He revealed that he would love to do an older character with an intense and quite attitude with grey hair and beard.

“I want to do everything. I want to do good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year has been very interesting because I have done Pathaan, which is the action film I came here to do 32 years ago. So, hopefully, at 57 I still look like I’ll carry it off. I have done a film, which I always wanted to try the south Indian genre. It’s a different set of doing. It’s called Jawan. And then I always wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani. You know we have been trying to work since 3 Idiots & Munna Bhai MBBS. So, finally, that’s happening.”

SRK further stated: “After this, I want to do a film like Leon: The Professional. Not Leon but a film like where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard & grey hair. I don’t know. I am very playful about it. I don’t take the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story, somebody has the desire to tell. And I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities. “

“So, if a director has a story and says this is what we love, I will say, I also love it. Now let me try and make it the best that I can for you. So, I enjoy it. I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning & Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters, concluded Khan.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki, Pathaan and Jawan to be released in 2023, reports HindustanTimes.