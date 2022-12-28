Kim Kardashian allows staffers to only wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian takes her monochromatic style way too seriously as the diva has set a fixed colour palette for her staffers.



During her conversation on Angie Martinez’s podcast IRL, the 42-year-old talked about choosing a “peaceful” colour scheme for her house. “When I post pictures of my house, they’re either like, ‘wow, this is so minimal and crazy’ or they get it,” she said. “But I love it.”

“The people who work here are all colour coordinated,” Martinez noted about Kardashian’s office. “Is that intentional?”

The mother of four replied: “Absolutely. I have uniforms”.

The Skims mogul explained: “It’s not like hey, this is like, your uniform. It’s just colour palettes.”

Kardashian said that her employees are allowed to wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki … I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking.”

“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said ‘that would make our life so easy.’ And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like yes, let’s do this,” she also talked about her house.