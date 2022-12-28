 
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for new year vacation

As 2022 comes to an end, many Bollywood celebrities are flying out to different destinations from their B-towns to celebrate the New Year celebration.

The love birds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen in the airport to head for Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali, a district of Rajasthan, India.

Jawai is home to more than 40 families of leopards and is famous for being surrounded by the Aravali range of mountains.

The place is one of the famous vacation spots among the Bollywood star. Before Katrina and Vicky, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also vacationed last year at the same destination.

Vicky and Katrina got married last year in December in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared a series of photos from the hills.

