Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kareena and Saif are currently in Switzerland to celebrate New Year
Kareena and Saif are currently in Switzerland to celebrate New Year

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a lovely vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland with kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

While having a quality time with her family, Kareena is keeping her fans updated with the fun she is having during the trip.

Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a picture on her story where she can be seen posing with her elder son Taimur aka Tim. The mother-son duo took a mirror selfie as the two were all set to go to ski. The caption on the story read: "I'm here for the look."

Kareena wore a white-coloured parachute jacket with a white high-neck inner paired with black pajamas. She donned down a messy bun and pouted while taking the picture. Meanwhile, baby Tim wore a yellow jacket with light green pajamas. He also had a skiing helmet and glasses on.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Bebo also shared another picture where her husband Saif can be seen drooling over some delicious food while cooking. She wrote: “Fondue uff.” He looked super handsome as he wore a white t-shirt with sleeves folded up along with a pair of light blue denim jeans and black framed spectacles.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan landed in Switzerland yesterday to celebrate and welcome the New Year. 

