Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kim Kardashian’s kids will be thankful to her for not humiliating Kanye West publically

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian said her kids will be grateful to her fot not humiliating or bashing their father Kanye West on public forums.

In a tearful interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast, the reality TV star opened up about how hard co-parenting with the rapper has been since their separation.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” Kardashian said. "All the crazy s***. They'll thank me and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know."

The Kardashians star revealed that she monitors whatever her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, watch on TV and on social media to hide their father’s ongoing controversies.

West, who now goes by Ye, has been making headlines with his controversial remarks against Jews and his praises for Hilter.

Several big brands around the world have severed tied with the Praise God hit-maker including Adidas, Balenciaga, GAP, and Vogue following his controversial rants.



