Kim Kardashian wants to stay single for ‘few years’ before fourth marriage 

Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kim Kardashian said she does not want another serious relationship so soon after her breakup with Pete Davidson post nine-month romance.

The reality TV star revealed she wants to stay “single” for “a few years” and enjoy her solo life before committing to a “forever partnership.”

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, The Kardashian star said, “I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”

“I’m on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun,” she added.

“I’m going to soak up every minute of it. I feel like I’m just in a really good place,” Kardashian continued.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the Skims founder teased that she would marry for the fourth time but insisted that that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

“Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay for a forever partnership as well,” she said. “I think I would definitely want a marriage but I’m so happy to take my time.”

