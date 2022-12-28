 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry feeling ‘pangs of regret’ over ‘missing Sandringham’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry is ‘surely’ starting to feel ‘pangs of regrets’ after missing out on the Sandringham Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine made this admission in her most recent piece with the Daily Mail.

She started by saying, “The truth is that however difficult and traumatic the past few months may have been, the Royal Family seem happier and more close-knit than I can remember.”

“They have been steadfast in their patience, fortitude and general dignity in the face of the most appalling accusations.”

“Whereas some families in their situation might have torn each other apart, somehow events — not just Meghan and Harry, of course, but also losing our beloved Queen, the head of the family — have only brought them closer. This is a united front that looks entirely genuine.”

Before concluding she also added, “One can’t help wondering whether Harry, waking up in his cashmere-lined Montecito idyll, might not have felt a small pang of regret at seeing them all together at Sandringham.”

