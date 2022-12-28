Victoria Beckham reveals she was ‘bullied very badly’ at school: ‘really struggled’

Victoria Beckham may be dominating the fashion scene today, but it wasn’t always like that when she was younger.

The designer and former Spice Girl spoke to The Business of Fashion at the BoF VOICES 2022 on December 23, 2022, about gaining strength from criticism and staying focused and resilient amid constant media scrutiny.

The host complimented former Posh Spice on her confidence of how she carried herself as a young girl determined to get what she wants. She then asked Vic if her personal transformation from popstar to businesswoman and everything in between has been a strategic one.

“I’ve always had to work really, really hard. Nothing ever came easy to me,” she began. “When I was in school, I was never the most academic, I was never the pretty girl in class, I was never the popular girl in class… I mean was quite the opposite.”

She then added that she was “very badly bullied at school” and she always “really, really, struggled,” which is why she was always about “keeping my head down and working hard.”

Victoria added that she belonged to a working class family with whom she was really close to. The Spice Girl alum shared that while she always wanted to sing and dance, she “wasn’t always the best.”

Adding that while she had a lot of ‘knockbacks’ she would always get back up.

Channelling a glamourous and sophisticated vibe for her Spice Girls avatar, Posh added that since she was so bullied at school, she was very shy and introverted. So, when she met the Spice Girls, she met four other girls like her, who were underdogs.

She added that individually, they weren’t as great, but collectively they really worked leading them to become such a hit during that time.

