Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Jennifer Lopez says Christmas is 'amazing' with her and Affleck's 'blended families'

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Jennifer Lopez thinks Christmas is amazing when its celebrated with her and husband Ben Affleck's blended families.

The On the Floor singer, 53, opened up on her Christmas festivities in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, in which she shared that she celebrated Christmas this year with her "blended families."

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote of her celebrations.

Lopez, who marked her first Christmas married to husband Ben Affleck this year, mentioned that their blended family enjoyed pre-pandemic traditions over the holidays.

The Marry Me star and Affleck's blended family is based on Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck's kids, son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," Lopez shared.

Adding, "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

