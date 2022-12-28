 
Kim Kardashian open to idea of marriage after Kanye West divorce: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’
Kim Kardashian talked about the idea of getting married for a fourth time after her messy divorce from third husband Kanye West in a recent interview.

The reality TV star insisted during her conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that she wants to stay single for a “few years” before committing for a “forever relationship.”

Dubbing her third marriage to the Praise God rapper the “real” one, Kim said, “I don’t know. I have this fantasy in my head like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm.’”

“It’s going to work out,” Kim, who tied the knot with Damon Thomas and Kris Humprhies before West, added. “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real…”

“The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.

“I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was, and realize that was okay,” she continued. “Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay for a forever partnership as well.”

“I think I would definitely want a marriage but I’m so happy to take my time,” Kim said.

