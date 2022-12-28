Kate, William prefer ‘Middleton model’ for their children’s upbringing

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly trying to adopt a different approach for children's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis upbringing.

According to OK!, royal expert Duncan Larcombe insisted that the new Prince and Princess of Wales would have preferred the “Middleton model” for the children’s upbringing.

“William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice – but they don’t,” Duncan explained.

“Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the Queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain.

"They saw her very popular father, the unexpected King, die at such a young age and the public loved and supported the Queen because of what happened to her father," the expert said.

Duncan continued: “Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house.

"By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain.”