 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Whoopi Goldberg clarifies on Holocaust comments following criticism

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg has recently made an apology after facing online backlash for reiterating her controversial comments on Holocaust.

In a statement to E! News, The View co-host said, “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.”

She remarked, “I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.”

The Sister Act star also explained that she does believe that the “Holocaust was about race and said her support for the Jewish community has not wavered and never will”.

The Oscar winner stated, “I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

She commented, “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject.”

“I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will,” added Whoopi.

Meanwhile, the talk show host landed in trouble when she claimed that the Holocaust was not about race but rather “about man's inhumanity to man” in her interview with the UK newspaper The Sunday Times.

