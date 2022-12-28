Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch

 
entertainment
Karan Johar feels 'Grateful' as he wraps up 2022: See post

Renowned filmmaker and TV host Karan Johar has bidden farewell to the year 2022 with gratitude. 

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Bollywood thespian shared a video to express his feelings as  new year eve is around the coroner, saying he's grateful for whatever happened in the outgoing year.

He captioned his video, "Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful." 

The video features all the famed stars, who appeared in his famous show Koffee With Karan, included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor.

Further, Brahmastra promotions, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

