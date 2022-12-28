 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal 

Kim Kardashian sparked reactions after she defended her reaction to Balenciaga scandal.

In her interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast, the reality TV megastar dished on how people always get mad no matter what she says or do.

Speaking about her response to the fashion brand controversy, Kim said, “As soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts.”

"But because I didn't say, '(expletive) you, Balenciaga. That's it,' people got mad at that," she added. "So they're mad if I don't speak out. They're mad if I do speak out, and if I don't cancel."

Netizens were not happy with her remarks as they branded her “hypocrite” for allegedly initiating a campaign against Taylor Swift during her feud with Kanye West but not severing her ties with the brand for a good cause.

"I'm sorry she's just such a strategist. Everything she does just screams PR. You can't sit on a fence with Balenciaga & morality & you can't manipulate people to think otherwise. The statement basically said there's a possibility you'd still work with them once the dust settles??" one Twitter user wrote.

"Lol what a hypocrite," on tweet on the social site read. "Her talking about cancel culture is hilarious to me like she didn't participate in the most massive one ive seen to date.”

One tweeted, "Honey you started a whole a** s*** canceling taylor swift and you cant cancel a brand that's using kids in a very dark and awful way.”

