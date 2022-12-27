 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet in the sweetest way: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Timothée Chalamet was wished by many of his celebrity friends on his 27th birthday but Zendaya's wish to him proved that their bond is unmatched.

On Tuesday, December 27, Timothée Chalamet posted a throwback photo of himself as a kid with a raised eyebrow and a silly hairdo. He captioned the post simply: "27."

According to People, Zendaya paid homage to her close friend on her Instagram story with the caption, "Happy birthday to this kid."

The 26-year-old actress, shared a photo with her Dune costar behind the scenes of an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot.

Back in November 2022, Chalamet shared in an interview with Variety that Zendaya has "really become a sister" to him.

"I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," he said, adding that it's "amazing" for the two to share stories about working with Luca Guadagino, who directed Chalamet in Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name (2017), and Zendaya in the upcoming tennis film Challengers.

