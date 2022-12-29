 
Kim Kardashian branded 'liar' as she says 'fourth times a charm' in love

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian is called out for sharing her future plans about love and marriage.

The 42-year-old reality star, who recently divorced Kanye West and then split with comedian Pete Davidson a few months ago, says she still believes in love but will wait a few years before being in another relationship.

She told Gwyneth Paltrow: "I have this fantasy in my head, like, fourth times a charm."

She explained: "The first one I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been.

"I didn't accept that just wasn't where I was and realized that was okay."

The 42-year-old continued: "Now I feel like I will definitely take my time and I would be okay for like a forever partnership as well."

"I'm on a good solo mission right now and I have like either sisters or friends that we're all in the same place."

"That feels so good and fun and I'm going to soak up every minute of it."

Responding to Kim's statement, netizens mocked on Twitter: "No chance she’s going to stay single for a few years,"

"She just said recently that she doesn’t see herself getting married again, now in this interview, she said she sees herself getting married,"

"Kim lies a lot so whatever she says I take with a grain of salt," a third noticed.

