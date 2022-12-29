 
King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony

King Charles III has one major issue to resolve before he holds his coronation ceremony next year in May.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle said that the new monarch’s pledge to make coronation ‘more inclusive of other religions’.

The expert asked: “Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England?'

“With the crowning shortened from three hours to one, how will Charles find the time to answer such long-winded queries and still include all other faiths?”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Charles is planning to have a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry amid a cost-of-living crisis.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Palace leads broadly on the programme. This will be a significant planning event.

"We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well.

"There is a massive planning element to this which will involve not just police forces but work across all government departments,” reported The Mirror.

