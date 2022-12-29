 
Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first wedding anniversary this December
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first wedding anniversary this December

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently jetted off from Mumbai to Rajasthan for a vacation, are having an extremely magical time surrounded by a beautiful view.

Katrina, taking it to her Instagram, shared a glimpse of her holiday with husband Vicky for her fans. She dropped a few pictures showing around the view of the wildlife. She also posted a lovely picture of her and Kaushal.

The caption on the pictures read: “So Magical…. I think one of my favourite places ever. Kaif also added a sun emoticon in the caption.

The duo looked extremely adorable in the sunset backdrop. The Phone Bhoot actress wore a black and white checkered shirt with denim jumpsuit and a cap. Meanwhile the Masaan actor wore a black t-shirt along with a pair of beige cargo pants. He wore an olive green jacket with a cap and cool sunglasses.

Previously, the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary around the hills.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most-admired couple of the Bollywood industry who are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. The couple has a massive fan following. 

