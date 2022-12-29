Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles was at his mother Anne Twist’s place as he was joined by his sister, Gemma Styles, and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, over the weekend.



The singer’s mum documented the festive weekend in an adorable selfie she shared on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on Instagram. “Christmas 2022,” Anne captioned the slideshow alongside a Christmas tree emoji, red heart emoji, and a smiley face emoji with hearts around it.

The photograph, seen in the third slide of the below carousel, showed the happy family grinning wide as they spent some time in a green field. They all wore winter coats to keep warm, with Harry in a yellow The North Face puffer jacket that was layered over a blue hoodie and a black North Face base layer.

In the carousel of photos, Anne, 55, also shared the chic fireplace at her place followed by the delicious spread they had for their candlelit dinner. Then there was the said selfie, followed by a gloriously glimmering, huge Christmas tree.

The festive celebration comes a month before Harry’s European tour kicks off, which is beginning after he enjoyed a wildly successful American leg that saw him sell out a two-week residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to HollywoodLife.

The outlet shared that the European leg of his tour is also part of the reason why he and Olivia Wilde, 38, split and spent their holidays alone this year. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”

While Harry seemed in good spirits, sources revealed to HL last month that the singer was having a hard time admitting that he and Wilde have broken up.